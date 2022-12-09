Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Thursday chaired a review meeting regarding Annual Devel­opment Programme (ADP) and expressed his sat­isfaction over the pace of projects and utilization of funds. Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and MNA Hus­sain Elahi attended the meeting. Progress on ADP for the year 2022-23 came under a comprehensive review during the meeting. The chief minister while addressing the meeting stated that the volume of ADP had been increased up to Rs.726 billion during the current fiscal year. “The distinction and credit of presenting Rs 726 billion ADP in the history of Punjab for the first time goes to our government. Development funds were released on 5th August 2022 and a new record has been set up by utilizing development funds worth Rs 196 billion in a short span of four months till 6th December”, he said. The chief minister asserted that the department should ensure usage of the development budget in a timely and transparent manner as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. The masses will be pro­vided facilitation and relief with the completion of development projects within the stipulated period of time, he added. “We would set up a record by uti­lizing the funds up to Rs 625 to Rs 650 billion by the end of current fiscal year”, he vowed and disclosed that huge funds worth Rs 255 billion had been al­located for the uplift and progress of South Punjab. “A ban has been imposed against utilizing funds being allocated for South Punjab for any other pur­pose. The funds being allocated for South Punjab will only be spent for the progress and prosperity of the people of South Punjab”. The chief minister stated that more than 7 lac water meters will be in­stalled worth rupees 9 billion in Lahore under the Chinese Consortium Private-Public Partnership. CM directed to enhance additional budget for the construction and repair of religious places for the minorities. The CM expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Planning & Development Board and lauded the performance of Chief Secretary and Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal and his team.