LAHORE - The COMBAXX 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 reached semifinals stage after the quarterfinals of the prestigious event decided at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Saddar Karachi. In the men’s quarterfinals, Nasir Iqbal (Wapda) beat Bilal Zakir (Army) 11-5, 11-3, 11-6, Waqar Mehboob (KP) beat M Faraz (Navy) 11-9, 7-11, 11- 4, 11-5, Sadam Ul Haq (Army) beat Salman Saleem (Punjab) 11-4, 11-4, 15-13, and Naveed Rehman (Sindh) beat Zahir Shah (KP) 11-9, 11-6, 11-8. In the women’s quarterfinals, Zynab Khan (Army) beat Ilsa Imran (Sindh) 11-6, 11-6, 11-3, Komal Khan (Wapda) beat Mehwish Ali (Sindh) 4-11, 11-4, 11-8, 5-11, 13-11, Noor Ul Ain (SNGPL) beat Kainat Amir (KP) 11-2, (retd), Maryam Malik (Army) beat Saima Shaukat (Wapda) 8-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-3, 11-9.