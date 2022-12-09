Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber pakhtunkhwa Department of planning & Development (p&D) held a consultative session with development partners in Islamabad regarding the Kp Flood response plan 2022, designed with the support of the United states agency for International Development (UsaID) and the United Nations Development programme’s (UNDp) Merged areas Governance project (MaGp). The country’s first-of-its-kind strategy was developed in the wake of recent floods that internally displaced more than 674,000 people and destroyed the homes of more than 91,000 families. Through the implementation of climate resilience and advanced risk governance throughout the province, the Kp government seeks to aid flood survivors in their recovery and protect them from further climatic vulnerability. UNDp pakistan resident representative Knut Ostby termed the consultative session a “milestone” for the Kp government in overcoming challenges worsened by the recent flood’s devastation. “This flood recovery plan shows three systemic innovations will be required in Kp and elsewhere to improve resilience: resilient infrastructure; institutions that effectively govern climate risk; and district-level preparedness and responsiveness,” he said, urging partners to support the Kp government with the mammoth task ahead. at the event, Khyber pakhtunkhwa additional Chief secretary (aCs) shahab ali shah gave a detailed presentation on the Flood response plan. he said as per initial estimates, the provincial government requires $189 million to increase governance resiliency against climate risks in addition to $372 million needed for rehabilitation, emphasizing that additional resources would only prove effective if the institutions in place worked well. The aCs also spoke about the Climate resilient Infrastructure Fund (CrIF), which the Kp government aims to establish. It would leverage public and private partnerships for rs35 billion. Diplomats from the British high Commission, Us Consulate General and embassy of sweden, and representatives from the european Union delegation to pakistan, United states agency for International Development (UsaID), world Bank, asian Development Bank (aDB), and Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), US State Department Bureau of International Narcotics and Law enforcement (INL), and German Development Bank (Kfw) were also present.