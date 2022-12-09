Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Thursday recorded statement of Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) deputy director finance in Toshakhana case against PTI’s chief Imran Khan. District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the Toshakhana case against former prime minister. At the outset of hearing, ECP’s Deputy Director Musadiq Anwar adopted the stance that his department had asked the PTI leader to submit the banking statements. The documents comprising 31 pages had been submitted in ECP’s record, he added. He further submitted the copies of Imran Khan’s nomination papers comprising 59 pages to the court.