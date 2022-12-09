Share:

LaKKI MarwaT - The Youth affairs Department organised a debate competition among the university students here on Thursday. students from different departments of the varsity took part in the competition held at the public Library in Lakki Marwat city. speeches were delivered on the topics including ‘role of youth in promoting education in pakistan’ and ‘role of social media in promoting national integration.’ In both themes, haider ali, a student of BBa, stood first while Ramin raana and habibur rehman of the political science department secured second and third positions. District Youth Officer abdul Qadir Betanni distributed shields and cash prizes among the position holders. he said that youths were precious assets of the nation and they had a great responsibility on their shoulders to play a role for the development and prosperity of the country. he said that his department would continue to arrange such events and healthy activities so as to enhance the capacity of students and provide them with an opportunity to exhibit their talent.