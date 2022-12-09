RAWALPINDI - Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaq on Thursday said that adequate measures were being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year. He told APP that the authority had already issued a smog warning amid fears that a combination of cold weather and pollution could cause health and breathing problems. He advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems, including eye, nose and throat infections.
