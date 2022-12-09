Share:

LAHORE - Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel qualified for Diamond Paintssponsored Corps Commander Polo Cup semifinals by defeating Platinum Homes 4-3 on penalty shots here at Jinnah Polo Fields. Thus, today (Friday), Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel will take on Remington Pharma and FG/ Din Polo will vie against Master Paints Black in the semifinals. On Thursday, a penalty shootout was conducted between Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Platinum Homes, as both the teams had equal points on points table. From the winning team, Nicolas Antinori converted four out of five 60-yard penalties while losing side’s Amir Raza Behboudi could score three, thus DP/Sheikhoo emerged as winners and earned a place in the semifinals. Two matches were also played for subsidiary final slots. In the first match, Master Paints/Newage Cables defeated Guard Group 11-8. For the winners, Juan Cruz Greguol top-scored with 10 goals while Farooq Amin Sufi scored the remaining one. For the losing team, Taimur Ali Malik fired in five goals and Saqib Khan Khakwani hammered a hat-trick. In the second match, Remounts beat Platinum Homes 7-3½. For Remounts, Raja Temur Nadeem scored four goals while Sawar Naeem, Imran Shahid and Maj Haseeb Minhas (R) hit one each. For Platinum Homes, Amirreza Behboudi struck all the three goals.