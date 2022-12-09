Share:

LAHORE - Divisional Public School (DPS) Lahore will take on Noor Project in the Dar Hockey Academyendorsed Hi-Tech Inter School Hockey Tournament final today (Friday) here at Manzoorul Hassan Hockey Stadium. Prior to the final, the third position match will be played between GHS Farooqabad and JMS Model Town. On Thursday, DPS Lahore thrashed Noor Project 3-0. Haider, Taimoor and Bilal scored one goal apiece with M Hassan of DPS emerging as player of match and received Rs 500,00. In the second match of the day, GHS Farooqabad routed Junior Model School, Model Town 2-0. M Awais of GHS Farooqabad was declared man of match. EAPL CEO Ahmad Najeeb graced the occasion as chief guest.