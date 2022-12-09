Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh government on Thursday formally appointed Dr Saifur Rehman as the administrator of Karachi, according to a notification issued by the Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department.

The notification, a copy of which is available with media simultaneously accepted Barrister Wahab’s resignation, more than two months after he stepped down from the post.

“In exercise of powers, vested U/s 21(3) of Sindh Local Government Act, 2013 […] and with the approval of the competent authority, upon acceptance of resignation of Barrister Murtaza Wahab […] Dr Syed Saif-urRehman, an officer of PAS (BS-20) […] is hereby appointed as Administrator, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation,” it stated.

The notification also said that Rehman has been appointed with immediate effect until further notice.

The new administrator was previously serving as the principal secretary to Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

Today’s appointment comes days after the Sindh government said it would appoint the new city administrator in consultation with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

Earlier this week, Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani had said that the PPP has decided to give space to political parties. “Under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, we believe in bringing people closer and not creating any divide.”

PPP’s Murtaza Wahab had resigned from the post of the KMC administrator on Sept 26, mentioning that he was unable to continue serving as the administrator “due to personal reasons”.

“There are forces at work here that don’t let us do our job efficiently. It’s not easy to work in this city as everything is resisted here,” Wahab had said in a press conference earlier.

Outgoing Karachi

administrator holds farewell meeting

with KMC employees

Karachi Administrator, CM Law Advisor and Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday held a farewell meeting with officers and employees in his office at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Thursday.

KMC officers and staff took pictures with Murtaza Wahab and paid tribute to him for his service in KMC. Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Imran Rajput, Senior Director Charged Parking Kanwar Ayub, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Estate Muhammad Imran, Director City Warden Raja Rustam, Secretary to Administrator Muhammad Zafar, Director Protocol Abdul Rahim Qudwai, representatives of various unions and staff of the Administrator Secretariat met the Administrator.

Wahab distributed new uniforms among the City Wardens on the last day as Administrator Karachi. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the officers and staff of KMC worked diligently during his tenure and he was proud of these officers.

“KMC officers want to work and during recent past when Karachi was suffering due to rains, our departments performed their duties with utmost responsibility, hard work and dedication and despite 150 mm of rain, the city did not close down,” he added.

He said that the way the city wardens perform their duties, they are commendable.

“The journey of construction and development of Karachi should continue and the government of Sindh is taking steps to resolve the problems of the city,” he added. The Administrator Karachi said that it was honor to serve the citizens of Karachi and he had served Karachi with good intentions and dedication.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that KMC is the largest local body of Pakistan and this body should be strengthened so that it can solve the local problems of the citizens. City Wardens expressed their happiness to get uniform after a long time and appreciated the efforts of Barrister Murtaza Wahab. Later, when the administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab left the MC, the officers and staff saw him off warmly and wished him well.

The Administrator also inspected the medical camp organized jointly by Essa Laboratory and KMC, where various tests were being conducted.

While giving a briefing, Manager Corporate Ayesha Mumtaz said that so far blood samples of hundreds of employees have been obtained in the camp and they will be informed about the results of these tests.

Essa Laboratory will continue to organize camps at different places in collaboration with the KMC.