Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that eliminating corruption and its causes has become indispensable to paving the path for national development and prosperity. The dream of national development cannot be realized without getting rid of the corrupt mafias in the country. He said that pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaaf has started a historic struggle against corruption at the national level to rid the nation of self-centred and corrupt mafias and to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state. In his statement issued here from the chief minister’s secretariat with regard to world anti-corruption Day, the Chief Minister said that corruption has become the worst oppression of today’s society and it is our religious and national obligation to stop this oppression and defend the rights of oppressed humanity. Unfortunately, pakistan is amongst the countries that have been hit severely by corruption and corrupt practices. he regretted that it was corrupt practices which paved the way for the regime change conspiracy that resulted in toppling a democratically elected government and replacing them with a conglomerate of the corrupt political mafia. he underlined the need for collective efforts to eliminate corruption and protect the poor, which is also our religious obligation. Mahmood Khan stated that the corrupt elements make it to the power corridor and these exploitative forces bring along total devastation to the nation. we have to respond collectively to eliminate corruption. he said when pTI came into power in Khyber pakhtunkhwa, it sensitized the decision-makers to plan a transparent system as envisaged in the pTI’s manifesto. The pTI government in the province spent considerable time on legislation for this purpose. we have framed the first-ever Right to Information Law to promote transparency and accountability in governance. This was followed by the right to services to secure the rights of the poor. The Chief Minister said that complaints cells have been established at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Office of the Chief secretary and Inspector General of police for redressal of complaints. Mahmood Khan maintained that rampant corruption is breeding societal degradation, weakening institutions, promoting injustice and violating merit. The Chief Minister called upon the people to form a united front against corruption and corrupt practices, adding that every segment of society will have to play its role in upholding merit, transparency and justice