Share:

LAHORE - Despite several delays, the Punjab government has finally fulfilled its promise to open a transgender school in Lahore after the one started in Multan last year. Provincial Education Minister Punjab Murad Ras on Wednes­day inaugurated the school in the Garden Town area of Lahore. The first of its kind in the city, it has become functional in a building also housing the Government Girls High School Barkat Market. The transgender students studying in the school will be taught from the first to the 12tschool hours will be from 10 am. The first transgender school in Punjab was started in Multan last year and now transgender schools are fully operational in three major cities of southern Punjab including Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.