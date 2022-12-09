Share:

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Arts Council organized a Sufi musical night in which traditional songs of Punjab were presented. Director General Punjab Arts Council Muhammad Abrar Alam participated in the folk musical night as Chief Guest. Speaking at the event, Director General Punjab Arts Council Muhammad Abrar Alam said that the folk songs of Punjab have their unique place in the culture of the entire country, in which the traditions, simplicity and sincere love of the people of Punjab are hidden.