RAWALPINDI - The Food Department Rawalpindi and police have foiled a bid to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 290 bags of flour, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. Police also arrested the driver and impounded the truck being used to smuggle flour, he added. A case has also been registered against the driver while further investigation was on. According to police spokesman, the officials of the Food Department along with Naseerabad police confiscated a truckload (290 bags of flour) and arrested the driver. Police registered case against the accused and sent the accused to jail through a court of law. Likewise, waris police have arrested a 4 member gang of swindlers involved in looting public by introducing fake prize schemes. Police also seized Rs 22740 cash, 4 mobile phones and other valuables from the possession of the accused that were identified as Banaras, waqar, Farrukh and Naqash. A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was on.