RAWALPINDI - The police arrested four fraudsters involved in looted citizens involved in looting citizens in the name of winning prizes in lucky draw and recovered cash, cell phones and other equipment from their possession. Taking notice of public complaints about looting simple citizens in the name of winning cash, laptops, mobile phones and other valuables in luck draw, the Waris Khan police Rawalpindi conducted operation in its jurisdiction. During operation, four fraudsters identified as Banaras, Waqar, Farrukh and Niqash were apprehended with Rs22,740 cash, four cell phones and other equipment. Cases were registered against the detainees and investigations were underway.