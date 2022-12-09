Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muham­mad Balighur Rehman Thursday hosted college students from Zhob, Quetta and spent time with the youth at the Governor’s House. The governor Punjab briefed the students on the historicity of the 400-year-old building within which walls is en­closed political, cultural and architectural history of the province. The official residence of Governor Punjab from 1853 onwards, the Governor’s House was originally a tomb of Muhammad Qasim Kham, maternal cousin of Mughal emperor Akbar, while many additions were made to the building.