ISLAMABD - The government has decided to set up National Counter-Terrorism Department at the federal level. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah presided over the third meeting of the board of governors of the National Counter Terrorism Authority here on Thursday. National Coordinator NACTA, Muhammad Tahir Rai presented different financial and administrative proposals besides recommending formation of National Counter-terrorism Department (National CTD). The interior minister directed the concerned authorities to constitute a seven-member committee to look into the proposals and compile recommendations in this regard at the earliest. The government has decided to revamp the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) as a robust body to counter terrorism and extremism in the country. During the meeting, Sanaullah said that NACTA has a key role to play in eliminating terrorism and extremism in the country. He lamented that there was no meeting of the NACTA for the last two years.