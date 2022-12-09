Share:

LONDON - Some royals questioned why Meghan should be protected from press harassment, Prince Harry has claimed in the couple’s new Netflix documentary. Harry said some members of the family felt negative treatment in the media was “a rite of passage” - but he added: “The difference is the race element.” The first three episodes of the six-part bombshell series, titled Harry & Meghan, were released on Thursday. The couple talk about life in the Royal Family, press intrusion and racism. Buckingham Palace has not yet responded to the claims. At the start of episode one, a message says members of the Royal Family declined to comment on “the content within this series”.