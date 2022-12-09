Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday barred the authorities from arresting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz in the money laundering case. A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan conducted hearing of the petition moved by Suleman’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz who sought two weeks’ protective bail for his client in a money laundering case registered against him.The IHC bench directed Suleman Shehbaz to surrender before the court on December 13 and barred authorities from arresting him till then. While issuing the directives, the court also asked the authorities not to arrest the petitioner at the airport. During the hearing, Suleman’s lawyer Amjad Pervez informed the court that his client is abroad since October 2018 and all the cases were registered after that. However, the court informed the lawyer that it cannot grant bail in the absence of the petitioner. At this, Pervez urged the bench to stop the authorities from arresting his client, adding that his client will reach Islamabad on December 11.