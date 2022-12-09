Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued pre-admission notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s alleged daughter matter.

In an important development in Imran Khan disqualification case, the IHC while issuing notice to the former prime minister and sought reply till January 25.

IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Amir Farooq issued notice on the plea filed by citizen Muhammad Sajid. The court will decide on the maintainability of the petition after hearing PTI chairman’s stance.

Muhammad Sajid stated in his petition that the former PM kept his daughter Tyrian White secret in the nomination papers.