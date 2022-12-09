Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought final arguments in Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Imran Khan’s petition against his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhana case. A single bench of IHC comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of Khan’s petition challenging the ECP decision to disqualify him in the Toshakhana (gift depository) case. PML-N’s leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha informed the bench that he had submitted a complaint to Speaker National Assembly who sent the reference to the ECP for taking a decision. Ali Zafar Advocate requested the court to stop the ECP from taking further action into the matter. He said that the ECP had filed a complaint for criminal proceedings and it had also initiated action to remove the party head. The ECP’s representative said that the court had already stopped his institution and it was not taking further actions. The IHC Chief Justice remarked that the court would decide the case as soon as possible. Later, the bench deferred the further hearing of the case till December 13 for further proceedings. In this matter, the high court had already barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from holding by-polls on a seat of NA-95 (Mianwali) which was vacant after disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference. The bench had also issued notices to the Secretary ECP, Speaker National Assembly and others. It added, “Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan is restrained from announcing the election schedule of NA95 Mianwali-I.” The court said in its written order that through the instant petition, the petitioner assailed the order dated 21.10.2022 passed by respondent No.1 (ECP) whereby the petitioner has been disqualified under Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution read with sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Election Act, 2017 from the constituency of NA-95, Mianwali-1.