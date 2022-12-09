Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asked his workers on Friday to ready themselves for the general elections.

In his video message, Imran Khan said that the country is destroyed when the powerful steal billions of rupees and send the country s money abroad, which weakens the country. Talking about the white collar crime, Imran went on to say that with the NAB amendments, to cope with the challenges of white collar crime becomes impossible.

Taking a jibe at the coalition government, the former premier said that the thieves had been imposed on the country, adding themselves obtained the license of plundering.

Giving his take over the country’s progress, Imran Khan said the country continues to develop as long the rule of law exists, adding to expose the cases of big corruption will one pave way for country’s progress.

New army chief shouldn t follow policies of his predecessor: Imran Khan

PTI chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that he was the prime minister and never called former army chief retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa his boss and the new army chief should not follow the policies of his predecessor.

Speaking to the YouTubers at Zaman Park on Thursday, he said that he had never thought about appointing General Faiz Hameed as the Army Chief but propaganda was hatched against him. The former prime minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Parvaiz Elahi has fully entrusted him and will do as he want.

The PTI chairman went on to say that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was under the establishment and it only kept its hands on the weak, adding that the society is not stabilized until there is justice.

On Wednesday, talking to media flanked by party leaders Sheerin Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, and Asad Umar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan made his decision and dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies was likely in the next few days.

He said the PTI chairman had summoned a meeting of party’s senior leadership in which the PTI leadership has given Imran Khan the right to dissolve assemblies. The PTI vice chairman said Imran Khan took everyone into confidence about his decision during the meeting, adding that the only solution to the country’s problems was holding snap polls.

The former foreign minister went on to say that it s the decision of the government if they wanted to give priority to its own interests over the country by not holding snap elections that could further sick country. "We want that the process of elections gets completed in Punjab and KP before Ramzan", he added.

Qureshi said that Imran Khan s desire is not to delay the dissolution of assemblies and everyone has supported his position, adding that the incumbent government has no plan as it has lost the confidence of the business class. “There is no investment, the economy is on downward trend, adding that the stance of Miftah Ismail and Ishaq Dar is before everyone.”