Share:

KARACHI-Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Bani Gala has been giving a deserted look as Imran Khan camped in Lahore ever since formation of PTI government in Punjab and enjoying free luxuries on the expenses of Punjab government.

Even daily food is being provided by the Punjab chief minister’s house at Zaman Park. He said that according to his personal opinion Imran Khan will not leave the Punjab and KPK governments until the last moment. The minister expressed these views while talking to the media at Sindh Assembly Media Corner along with Provincial Minister for Food, Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla. Member Sindh Assembly Ghanwar Khan Isran was also present on this occasion.

The minister recalled that during the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan used all tactics to save his government. Even the electricity of the National Assembly was turned off. In the last nine hours, he (Imran) went to every extent. He dissolved the National Assembly unconstitutionally. So Imran Khan will not do any such thing that stops his free luxuries.

He said that Imran Khan has caused irreparable damage to the country. At present, the country is facing the challenge of huge inflation and added that the common man is worried as inflation has hit hard on people. The minister said that Imran Khan is responsible for all this mess who wasted the nation’s time due to his ego and delayed to struck IMF program during his government.

He said that Imran Khan himself has admitted it and called it his mistake in TV interviews. He added that the effects of Imran Khan’s government policies continued till today and the economy of the country has not been able to recover. He said that Imran Khan put the future of the nation at stake for his politics.

He said that two years have passed since the PTI minister talked about the fake licenses of pilots, but even today national airlines are not allowed to operate in many countries. It left many pilots jobless.

The minister said that Imran Khan wants to push the country into a further uncertain situation. The Provincial Information Minister further said that Imran Khan should be held accountable for what he had done to the country under the law so that this person does not get another chance to deceive the people again.