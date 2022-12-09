Share:

LAHORE - Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail and PTI leader Amir Kayani called on PML-Q leader Moo­nis Elahi at CM Office on Thursday and discussed with him the current political situation prevail­ing in the country. Minister Moonis Elahi while talking on this occasion stated that Imran Khan was a real leader of the nation and the nation was blessed with such a great leader after ages. “We would stand with Imran Khan on every oc­casion as we are courteous people and whoever we side with, we stand by him through thick and thin”, he averred. He said the Punjab government was a trust given by Imran Khan and whenever he wanted he could take it back. “We have come to serve the masses and will continue to do so till Allah Almighty desires”. He alleged that oposition parties were unnerved to watch massive popular­ity of Imran Khan and they were apprehensive of what Imran Khan is now up to. “If we tendered resignations from the assemblies even then the dream of opposition parties to form a government will remain elusive”, he observed. Imran Ismail on this occasion acknowledged that Chief Minis­ter Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi had been their.