Intelligence system or spying is an integral part of war strategy against the enemy, both in war and peace times. Without having thorough information of enemy’s war strength and limitations is just like entering the battlefield blindfolded. It is during the peace time that a viable war strategy is invariably planned by gathering and collecting the much-needed information regarding the strength and weakness of the enemy, the deployment of enemy forces, the potential and nature of its weapons, the availability of its resources and the possible international support the enemy might get from the international powers.

Wing Commander Dr. Nasir Majeed Malik has penned down a very comprehensive book on the effectiveness of intelligence system, a bedrock of success in the battlefield. For his efforts he deserves our kudos. The book is called Holy Prophet’s Intelligence System: Mission Beyond Miracles. It is a unique book of its own kind as it focuses not only the era of Holy Prophet (S.A.W), his war planning, espionage system, the guideline and training of the intelligence personnel but also covers Muslim rule over the three continents, Europe, Africa, and the Sub-continent.

In addition to the preface the book is divided into five chapters. In the preface the writer after mentioning the past glory of the Muslim world in the field of knowledge, science and war technology encourages them to focus on rebuilding of their military might. The first chapter spotlights the concept of intelligence and elaborates its vital significance in winning wars. In addition, the first chapter showcases the art and skill of intelligence by quoting Sun Tzu’s theory of intelligence.

The second chapter covers the use of spies and intelligence system in the ancient times. The ancient Egyptians had shaped a very organized system of intelligence service and the knowledge of intelligence was a part of their education system. Resultantly, they could hold their enemy at bay and strengthen their rule over a vast territory.

The chapter titled, “Intelligence in the times of Holy Prophet (S.A.W)” is the soul of the book. It describes in detail the military command, strategic insight, military maneuvering and above all Prophet’s (S.A.W) treatment with the prisoners of war. This chapter is of great significance as it informs us of the crowing victories of Holy Prophet in the ghazawats and at the same time reveals the munafikeens intentions and secret animosity against Islam in Medina.

The chapter “Intelligence During the Muslim Era” very briefly, yet authentically spotlights the Intelligence department of the Muslim rulers from the Sultan-e-Delhi to the great Mughals in the Sub-continent. While discussing the Sub-continent, the readers notice that the British Raj does not get any attention. The information on the British espionage system is conspicuously missing. The British were involved with the Russians who intended to infiltrate and penetrate into India through Afghanistan. In the conclusion the summaries of all the five chapters are given which is a kind of revision of whatever has already been discussed.

In modern times, each country has its own network of intelligence. These agencies have their own way of working. Sometimes the European intelligence network collaborates with each other against what they conceive as their mutual enemy. Sharing information for strategic action, training of their intelligence officers and spies is a common practice.

Holy Prophet’s Intelligence System: Mission Beyond Miracles.

By Wing Commander Dr. Nasir Majeed Malik.

Reviewed by Dr. Shahid Imtiaz,

Lahore.