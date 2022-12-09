Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) intensified crackdown against the traffic rules violators and issued 61,542 fine tickets to road users for not fastening seat belts and 27,263 for using mobile phones during the ongoing year, a police public relations officer said on Thursday. He said a special campaign is underway to check traffic rules violations while various ITP squads are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking stern action against the violators. The chief traffic officer (CTO) Islamabad said that a campaign is underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the citizens to follow the traffic rules. Meanwhile, Islamabad capital police expedited stern legal action against the traffic rules violators and issued 2977 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules in which 345 challans were issued over lane violation, 84 for red signal violations, 137 for using mobile phone during driving, 10 for amateur driving, 08 over violation of one-way, 20 for violation of zebra crossing, 06 vehicles for having pressure horns, 65 for having tinted glasses, 20 for emitting smoke, 140 for having fancy number plates.