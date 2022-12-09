Share:

LAHORE - Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan as most of the water reserves in Pakistan depend on the rivers coming out of Indian-Occupied Kashmir which flow into Punjab. Water is a common problem for both countries because of their de­pendence on agriculture. For this, we must come back to negotiations like in 1960 but today’s conditions have changed a lot and the 1960s formula cannot be sufficient to meet today’s needs. These views were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari while addressing the “Kashmir issue and future water disputes held in connection with 2nd all Pakistan summit by students society at Govern­ment College University Lahore on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that the Kashmir issue has many aspects, one of which is the water dispute. The water crisis is a global problem., he said. In order to reduce the severity of this problem around the world, laws are being set up for the effective use of existing water reserves, he added. He said that the stu­dents can play an important role in highlight­ing the importance of the Kashmir issue and the need for its solution, including the careful use of water among the people.