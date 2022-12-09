Share:

NAUNDERO - A man was gunned down over a land dispute in Faiz Muhammad Jeho village near Larkana on Thursday. According to a detail, Fida Hussain, son of Hadi Bux Jeho was shot dead in Faiz Muhammad Jeho village. The cause behind the murder was stated to be a land dispute going on for the past two years in which two people have already lost lives in the past. The dispute started between two groups of the Jeho community of Maula Bux Jeho and Ali Hassan Jeho over ownership of government’s fish pond when Ali Gul Jeho was murdered which is still continuing. Muhammad Yousif Jeho, nephew of the deceased, said that the armed men opened fire on his uncle when he went to his land and they started firing in which he was killed. He demanded arrest of the accused involved.