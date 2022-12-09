Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Taimoor Masood awarded a cheque of Rs 1 million to boxer Usman Wazir, who called on him here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday, for the preparation and participation in his upcoming international boxing fight. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan and others were also present there. The Minister said: “Usman Wazir is a national hero, who has won huge respect for the country at international level. Punjab govt is extending every possible support to every national hero. Usman is an international stuff and hopefully, he will return home as a winner in his upcoming world boxing title fight,” he added.