ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police conducted a mock exercise at Pakistan Oil Depot with a purpose to deal with any possible emergency situation as well as to protect life and property of the residents, a police public relation officer said on Thursday. He said that, following the special orders of ICT police high-ups, the mock exercises by the Islamabad police are being conducted in different areas of the city. Officials from counter terrorism department (CTD), bomb disposal squad, fire brigade, rescue 1122 and police officials from local police station participating in the mock exercise. The main purpose of the mock exercise was to test the state of preparations of CTD, emergency services and local police.