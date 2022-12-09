Share:

KARACHI - while empowering youth and transforming technical and vocational training scenario in pakistan, the european Union, Germany, and Norway handed over a modernized Centre of excellence (Coe) for Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVeT) to sindh government. The Centre has been upgraded with the latest technologies and training opportunities for youth and teaching staff in the province. The new facility is the result of an upgradation of an existing TVeT centre which has been supported by a TVeT sector support programme and funded by the european Union (eU), the German Federal Ministry for economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Norwegian government. addressing the participants of the ceremony, saleem raza Jalbani, Chairman sindh TeVTa, appreciated the efforts of development partners especially the european Union for supporting the skills sector in the province. “Our solemn responsibility is to offer adequate training to the youth with state-of-theart facilities that are available in this facility for both, teachers and trainees”. head of Cooperation of the european Union Delegation to pakistan, Mr. Ovidiu Mic, said that the european Union considers TVeT as a priority sector for the socio-economic development of pakistan and has supported the TVeT policy and reform process for over a decade. “The establishment of the Centre of excellence in Kotri, is one of the key achievements of our support. we expect that it will become the benchmark for all other institutes in sindh, providing services at par with the international standards,” he added. The head of Development Cooperation at the German embassy, Dr sebastian paust, highlighted “the great potential in not only relying on jobs but entrepreneurship models in sindh under the umbrella of the Centre of excellence. Germany is strongly committed to continuing its work in the skills sector of pakistan until 2026. This facility aims to develop a training environment to build a competent and competitive workforce for the job market.