ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Health (NIH) has asked the health authorities and other stakeholders to ensure taking preventive and control measures for seasonal influenza. According to NIH, health authorities have been advised for adopting measures encompassing preparedness to deal with the increased workload expected in the outpatient and in-patient departments during these days. The institute has also issued an advisory for the prevention and control of seasonal influenza in the wake of the expected upsurge of influenza cases in different parts of the country. The advisory discussed that influenza or seasonal flu can spread from person to person through coughing or sneezing or can contaminate hands or other surfaces. It said that patients with chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, cardiac and lung diseases, etc., besides pregnant women, elderly people, and children under five years are at higher risk of developing severe or complicated diseases. The advisory emphasized that if someone was sick or had been in close contact with persons having a flu-like illness, he or she should adopt preventive measures for limiting Influenza transmission, including frequent and thorough hand washing with soap, use of hand sanitizer when away from hand washing facility, covering mouth and nose.