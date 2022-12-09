Share:

KARACHI - No proposal to remove Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ziauddin from the post of Acting Vice Chancellor of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) was taken up in the Senate of the varsity. The Deputy Chair and other members pointed out that because the term of the Senate is coming to an end, it should be decided in advance that the sitting Acting VC after the completion of the four-month period, if there is no permanent vice-chancellor appointed, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ziauddin should be given two more months until appointment of the new VC so that the university does not face any crisis. VC NED Engineering University Dr. Sarosh Lodhi should be made Acting Vice-Chancellor for the duration of the appointment of the new permanent VC, and if he refuses, then Prof. Dr. Ziauddin should be allowed to continue working for an additional two months. It was approved after a majority consensus, a member of the Senate, Irfan Aziz, criticized the performance of Professor Dr Muhammad Ziauddin while other members expressed satisfaction. The meeting was informed in detail that the selection board data has been sent to Higher Education Commission for review and correspondence in this regard is also ongoing. Noting that the teachers were not getting their full salaries, the former treasurer reprimanded the accounts department for sending the wrong budget to the HEC and not including the proposed increases in teachers’ salaries and sought a response from the administration.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chair told the meeting that the report submitted by the committee comprising Wasim Ajmal and Dr. Ziaul Qayyum on 18 February 2022 has been misplaced from the Registrar’s Office because there is no significant objection to them in this report. He demanded strict action from the administration.

It should be noted that according to the records, at that time, Dr. Rubina Mushtaq was the acting Registrar and this report was given to her.

In the meeting, against the clear orders of the Sindh High Court and the FUUAST, disciplinary action was recommended against the teaching and non-teaching activities of non-biometric attendance.

In the meeting, against the clear orders of the Sindh High Court and the University, disciplinary action was recommended against those members of the teaching and non-teaching who did not mark biometric attendance.

In the meeting, it was decided to send the nominations for the search committee to the Syndicate for the approval of the vacant seats of the Senate in addition to the teacher representatives in the light of the recommendations of the relevant committee.

In the meeting, Deputy Chair AQ Khalil expressed hope that the Ministry of Education, HEC will move forward with mutual cooperation on the issues of FUUAST and the financial and administrative affairs of the institution will improve.

He also thanked the members of the Senate and the President of Pakistan and the Federal Minister of Education.