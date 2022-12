Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for amendment in the party constitution.

Sources privy to the development said that the PTI changed the party structure after amendment in the party constitution.

The amendment laid down a formal procedure for issuing party tickets.

The Commission will hold a hearing on the removal of Imran Khan as the party chairmanship on December 13.