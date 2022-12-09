Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh police on Thursday busted a notorious motorcycle-lifter gang and arrested four members of the gang besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession. According to the police spokesman, the Snawan police under the supervision of DSP Syed Riaz Hussain launched crackdown against criminals involved in motorcycle theft and claimed busting the notorious “Asoo Gang”. The police have also apprehended four members of the gang who were being interrogated. It traced 16 theft cases and

recovered 16 motorcycles of worth Rs1 million from their possession. Further investigation was underway. Meanwhile, Faisalabad Police arrested 100 dacoits of 33 gangs involved in dacoity cum murder and highway robberies during the last month. A spokesperson for CPO Office M Ismail on Thursday said that teams recovered cash, ornaments and vehicles, including 146 motorcycles, 16 rickshaws, 39 cell phones, two cars and a tractor. Police also recovered weapons, including 28 pistols, a gun and several rounds. Meanwhile, Multan Police on Thursday arrested four people involved in opening fire on each other while returning

from hearing in High Court. According to spokesman, the arrested people belonged to opposite groups opened fire after verbal brawl erupted at Abdali Road. Four pistols with a dagger were recovered from the accused’ persons. CPO Khurrum Shehzad in this regard said that the arrested people belonged to usury group was known as Makki Madni which exploited people for their economic compulsions. In addition, he said both the groups were in enmity for the long. The ring leader identified as Makki Madni was at large being traced through conducting raids, he said. Meanwhile, Sargodha police during the ongoing crackdown arrested 20 alleged

outlaws here on Thursday. The teams from different police stations including Saddar, City, Bhera, Bhabhra, Shahpur Sadar, Laxian, Sillanwali and Shah Nikdur conducted raids and arrested the alleged criminals. The police recovered 19 pistols of 12-bore, bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees from them. GARMENTS SHOP GUTTED Valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a garments shop in Greenwood Street, Sialkot on Thursday. According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the fire broke in the shop due to a short circuit. On information, the Rescue 1122