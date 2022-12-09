Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha will lead a 5-member delegation to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from tomorrow (December 10-12). He is visiting at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. This will be his first country visit to Pakistan since assuming office in November 2021. During his visit, the Secretary General will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold delegation level meeting with the Foreign Minister.