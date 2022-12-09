Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani said yesterday that Pakistan and Qatar were close friends. Speaking at a function here to celebrate the Qatar National Day, the envoy said that the State of Qatar attached great importance to its fraternal relations with Pakistan, and was very keen to further strengthen the existing ties between the two brotherly countries. “We wish that the bilateral relations will see further development and progress in the future,” he added. “During the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Doha, Qatar has announced to make an investment in Pakistan worth $3 billion. Amir of the State of Qatar has stressed the importance of the brotherly and strategic relations between the two countries and their aspiration to enhance economic partnership by raising trade exchange and promoting investments through the Qatar Investment Authority,” he recalled. The envoy said Qatar was among the countries which immediately responded to Pakistan’s call for help two months ago when floods hit the country and sent medical and humanitarian assistance .Qatar’s teams of medics and rescuers also remained busy in the floodhit areas, he said. Ambassador Al-Thani said in February 2021 Qatar Petroleum entered into a new long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) for the supply of up to 3 million tons per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The ambassador said Qatar National Day was a great occasion where the people of Qatar show cohesion, solidarity, and unity in meanings of love for homeland, loyalty to ancestors and fathers and their unforgettable sacrifices. Ambassador Al-Thani said the celebration of Qatar National Day was particularly important this year, as it coincides with Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The tournament of 2022 FIFA World Cup, he said, showed the world, Qatar, cultural identity, economic, security and administrative abilities, and its tangible achievements in all fields. He said the mediations of the State of Qatar in Sudan, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Chad and others, have not just paved the ways for building peace, stability and development in these countries, but also at the regional and international levels. A number of diplomats, notables and journalists participated in the Qatar embassy’s National Day celebrations.