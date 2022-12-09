Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday that it was in contact with Russia for oil import amid energy crisis. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan was in touch with Moscow to import crude oil from Russia. She said Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Musadik Malik recently paid a special visit to Russia to discuss matters related to the import of gas and oil from Russia. “There was a detailed press conference by Musadik Malik after his visit. I would invite you to see the transcript and if needed, we can also share a link with you directly. We are in touch with Russia and other partners regarding purchase of crude oil and this is something which is at various levels of discussion,” she added. The spokesperson expressed concerns over state sponsored terrorism, emanating from India to destabilize Pakistan. She urged the international community to take notice of this reality. To a question regarding allegations by some countries about presence of terrorist outfits in Pakistan, the spokesperson said Pakistan completely rejects such accusations. She said Pakistan was the country that has suffered enormously from terrorism for the last several years. She said the instability in Afghanistan and in the region had created a situation, where many people of Pakistan, including personnel of security agencies, had lost their lives. She said Pakistan is a victim of terrorism and there had been undeniable proofs of India’s direct involvement in the state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan and the global community should take notice of India’s approach of pointing fingers at others. Baloch condemned the atrocities being perpetrated in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She said India is continuing with repression of Kashmiris without any consideration of international human rights laws and norms. She called upon the international community and human rights organizations to pay attention to the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK. Regarding the attack on Pakistani embassy in Kabul, Pakistan had seen reports and statements and some claims regarding responsibility of the attack on the Pakistan Embassy compound on December 2. “We are in contact with the Afghan authorities and are pursuing discussions with the objective of identifying and holding accountable the individuals or organizations that are behind this attack. We believe that this attack is a reminder that terrorism continues to pose a threat to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region,” she added. Baloch said since the incident on December 2, the Government of Pakistan had increased the security of its diplomats and the missions. “We are in contact with Afghan authorities in this regard as well. We have seen some social media posts. Pakistan has clearly defined and internationally recognized borders. Things that you may see on social media could be somebody’s wishful thinking and not the reality,” she maintained. She said there was no schedule yet for the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. She said Pakistan has very good relations with both China and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. “We are strategic partners and there is a great deal of goodwill between Pakistan and these countries. We are happy to see whenever our friends engage with each other. So we welcome the visit of President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” she added.