An Indian solider has been returned to his home country after her crossed into Pakistan mistakenly during his deployment at the border.

The Border Security Force (BSF) soldier entered into Pakistan’s Head Sulemanki area on Wednesday morning when he was captured by the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab).

An Indian media outlet claimed that the solider accidentally crossed over to the Pakistani side of the international border due to "extremely poor visibilty" caused by dense fog.

Following the incident, the officials of the Pakistan Rangers and BSF held a flag meeting when the Indian commander admitted that their solider inadvertently crossed into Pakistan.

On Thursday, the Pakistani officials handed over the BSF solider to the Indian authorities as a goodwill gesture. The Pakistani officials are yet to confirm the incident.

This is the second incident in a week that an Indian solider crossed over to the other side.