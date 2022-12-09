Share:

“Better to die fighting for freedom then be a prisoner all the days of your life.”

–Bob Marley

The Guatemalan Revolution began back in 1944 when the military dictatorship of Jorge Ubico was overthrown. Instead, Juan Jose Arevalo was elected as president in the country’s first ever democratic election and he introduced a minimum wage, universal suffrage and transformed Guatemala into a democracy. He was then succeeded by Arbenz in 1951 who further instituted land reforms but this government was disliked by the US which saw it as a communist state. This perception gre particularly after Arbenz had been elected and had legalised the communist Guatemalan Part of Labor. This led to the end of exploitative labor practices and persuaded the US to overthrow the government and initiate Operation PBFortune. This was the precursor to Operation PBSuccess that deposed Arbenz and installed the military dictatorship of Carlos Castillo Armas.