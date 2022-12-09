Share:

RAWALPINDI - Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority Mudassar Riaz Malik along with his team visited Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday. President RCCI Saqib Rafiq gave a briefing on the ongoing activities of the chamber in his opening remarks. He said that the efforts of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to improve food quality are commendable. He urged that the licence and medical fees of PFA should be reduced and the amount of fines should be reviewed. The chamber’s platform for awareness is available for policy advocacy. Group leader Sohail Altaf said that a representative of the chamber or association should also be included in the committee for inspection. He recommended taking stakeholders on board for policy reforms. PFA director said that food authority is being developed on modern lines, software system; enterprise resource planning (ERP) is being introduced, so that the intervention of the staff is brought to minimal. Classification of fines is being introduced. Food businesses will not be raided to some extent, however inspection will be notified. Cards will be issued for medical now for the year and a 1223 helpline for complaints has also been introduced. Reforms and amendments are also being brought under which the right to appeal against fines will be given, he said. He said that loose milk is a major cause of diseases, it will be banned and loose milk will be allowed to be sold only in packaging. QR code is also being introduced to eliminate adulteration. He said that this is his first visit to any chamber, a food expo will be organized next year and a tea festival will also be organized in January 2023.