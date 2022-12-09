Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to perform the groundbreaking of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway in the coming week as the National Highway Authority has already signed an agreement with the successful bidder a few days ago. According to the sources, the agreement is signed by the Member Planning on behalf of NHA after which, now the contractor will have to show its financial feasibility to complete this project in next six months. According to the rules and previous practice, NHA’s executive board is competent to give approval for awarding contracts and chairman NHA is the signing authority of the agreements. However, surprisingly, the final approval of the agreement was given by the National Highway Council instead of the Executive Board while Chairman NHA Capt (Retd) Khurram Agha has avoided signing the agreement for the reasons best known to him. It was earlier planned that the PM will inaugurate the motorway this week but due to his pressing engagements now the next Tuesday is selected for the groundbreaking at two points; Sukkur and Hyderabad on the same day. It is worth noting here that the project is being considered as a paradigm shift in the construction of motorways in the country as the bidder has offered a very impressive proposal to build the motorway on Build Operate and Transfer Mode. In the third attempt of the road authority to construct the last missing link of Peshawar to Karachi Motorway connectivity, only two bidders Zahir Khan and Brother (ZKB) and Techno-CMC-ACC had submitted their proposals. The evaluated bid cost of ZKB was Rs275.25 billion while bid cost of Techno-CMCACC was Rs307.71 billion. However, unlike ZKB, the successful bidder demanded low capital viability gap funding while it did not demand any operational viability gap funding. ZKB in its proposal demanded Rs37 billion as Capital VGF while Techno-CMC-ACC demanded only Rs9.5 billion. On the other side, ZKB demanded Rs143.9 billion as operational VGF while Techno-CMC-ACC did not ask for any operational VGF. Meanwhile, the revenue share of NHA from the proceeds of the project promised by Techno-CMC-ACC was also much higher than the ZKB. The ZKB offered Rs20.11billion as revenue share to NHA while Techno-CMC-ACC promised to share Rs73.58 billion with NHA. Under this project a 306km-long green-field sixlane access controlled motorway would be constructed on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis having a concession period of 25 years.