The hypocrisy of the US’ human rights agenda is on display once again as the State Department chose not to designate India as a violator of religious freedom because the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken felt that the situation in India did not warrant such a designation. This is despite the fact that for the last three years the Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has demanded that because of widespread discriminations against religious minorities, India should also be put on the violators’ list. But of course, the recommendations of experts are secondary to political interests, and Mr Blinken appears to be an expert himself when it comes to discerning the severity of violations.

Last week, the State Department designated Burma, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as “Countries of Particular Concern”. With regards to New Delhi, it was argued that while there are concerns relating to religious freedom, none of them are serious enough for a designation and that there are conversations that the US continues to have with its Indian partners.

It is hard to understand what the evaluation mechanism is here because if the USCRIF says that India is a country of particular concern for engaging in systematic and egregious violations of religious freedom, then why is that insufficient to result in a listing? The watch dogs 2022 report explicitly pointed out that there is a concerted effort at the national, state, and local levels to enforce policies that target religious conversion, interfaith relationships, and cow slaughter, which adversely affect Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits and Adivasis.

The Pakistan Foreign Office is right in stating that the list is detached from ground realities and that India’s omission raises serious questions about credibility and transparency. This list will not help countries self-reflect and work towards cultivating a more tolerant and pluralistic culture because it is obvious that this a subjective and discriminatory exercise. Islamabad should continue to question these blatant double standards that have now become characteristic of US foreign policy and must keep highlighting the atrocities that are being committed on a daily basis against religious minorities in India.