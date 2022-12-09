Share:

The private schools association has refused to comply with the orders of three weekly offs in Lahore schools amid the increasing threat of smog.

As per details, several schools in Lahore are open today despite the orders of the LHC and the Punjab government regarding three days off in the week.

Schools located in Chungi, Nishtar Town, Kahna, Gajumata, Raiwind Road and other areas are open today as the private school association refused to obey orders of the LHC and Punjab government.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government notified three off days a week for schools in the provincial capital owing to extreme smog, after the orders of the Lahore High Court.

“All schools of Lahore will remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” official notification read. “The decision of three weekly off days will remain in force till the next order,” the government announced.

Smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of the remains of crops have been major factors behind the dense smog that engulfs cities in the beginning days of Winter.