Heirs of a slain man blocked the national highway connecting Pakistan with Iran on Friday, triggering pile up of vehicles including freight trucks on the main artery.

The family of Sanaullah Notezai, who was murdered in Dalbandin on Thursday evening, gathered on the national highway connecting the two countries and started protesting against the killing.

The protesters including locals demanded the timely arrest of five accused nominated in the case.

The victim’s family said the suspects belonged to religious outfit Jashiul Adal and demanded the government to establish its writ in the Chagai district.

They warned to continue with the protest till the arrest of the accused.