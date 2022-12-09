Share:

ISLAMABAD - The senate standing Committee on science and Technology was briefed on Thursday about the implementation of the science, Technology, engineering and Mathematics system (sTeM) project by chairman pakistan science Foundation (psF). The committee meeting was held at parliament house, Islamabad. senator anwar-uluhaq Kakar chaired the meeting that was attended by senator engr rukhsana Zuberi, senator sana Jamali, senator Mohammad ali Khan Junejo, senator Dr afnan Ullah Khan, senator Mohammad humayun Mohmand and senior officers of the Ministry Science and Technology along with all concerned. Chairman pakistan science Foundation informed the committee that sTeM invites students towards ‘Learning by Doing’ instead of ‘Learning by rote’. a total of 57 sTeM FaBLaBs will be established throughout the country and selection has been made on merit. The committee took strong notice of the gender imbalance and stressed the need for a more gender inclusive approach that would provide the female child with the same opportunities as male children. Questions were also raised about why sTeM needed to develop its own modules and could not follow in the footsteps of its predecessors. The committee was informed that the modules were a gift from China which are being adapted to our own environment. The committee stressed the need for rigorous training of teachers for implementation of the programme. Discussing the implementation status of recommendations made by the committee to COMsaTs University regarding update on the status of CUI Quetta Campus, the committee was told that the government of Balochistan had allocated 150 acres land for setting up the CUI Campus in Quetta in 2015. NespaK prepared a master plan on the basis of a pC1 that was drawn and initially submitted in March 2019. The last recast of the pC-1 was submitted to the Ministry of science and Technology in august 2022 that was returned to sponsors to review and come up with a prioritisation strategy along with reappropriated budget in the next quarter with updated cost estimates. The committee raised questions regarding delays in the project and said that it was high time that we as a nation do away with a quasi democratic attitude and ensure that all projects are completed in time. The committee was informed that in addition to other issues, lack of funds was another major impediment that stalled projects. reviewing the working and performance of pakistan Council of renewable energy Technology (PCRET) in the last five years, the committee was provided details of research conducted by the organisation. The committee was provided with details of various products designed by it that include silicon solar panels, solar Mobile Charger, home pV solutions, solar Lanterns and solar cookers. The committee was of the view that the organisation must come up with more economical initiatives in terms of renewable energy projects that can be implemented easily across the length and breadth of the country. however, quality must not be compromised. The committee lauded the efforts of the organisation and the strides it has taken in the field.