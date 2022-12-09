Share:

MOSCOW-Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Thursday that the war in Ukraine could go on for a long time, and said nuclear tensions had risen because of it.

Speaking more than nine months after his forces invaded, the Russian leader gave no sign of any intent to let up in the battle, as intense shelling continued along the front in eastern Ukraine.

“Of course, it might be a lengthy process,” he told a meeting of the Kremlin’s human rights council. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- who was declared Time magazine’s iconic “Person of the Year” on Wednesday for his “defense of freedom” -- said six people were killed in the latest Russian strikes, this time on a village in the frontline region of Donetsk.

That came a day after Ukrainian artillery strikes killed six people in the Russian-occupied regional capital city of Donetsk, according to local officials.

In the Kremlin meeting, Putin appeared to caution against expectations of any early resolution of the conflict, repeating that it would be a long process.

But he sparked fresh concerns in the West as he broached anew the issue of whether the war could escalate to the use of nuclear weapons. Putin, who has previously hinted at use of small tactical weapons in the war, remained evasive on his intentions.

“Such a threat is rising. Why make a secret out of it here?” he said.

“Russia will under no circumstances use them first,” Putin said.

“But if it does not use them first under any circumstances, then it will not be the second to use them either, because the possibilities of using them in the event of a nuclear strike against our territory are very limited,” he said.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the nuclear talk, as vague as it was.

“We think any loose talk of nuclear weapons is absolutely irresponsible,” Price told reporters.

“It is dangerous, and it goes against the spirit of that statement that has been at the core of the nuclear non-proliferation regime since the Cold War,” he said.

After more that nine months of war, Russian forces have missed most of their key military goals including toppling the Ukrainian government, capturing the Donbas region and annexing four territories.