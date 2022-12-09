Share:

RAWALPINDI - On the directions of the Rawalpindi Development Authority’s (RDA) high-ups, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate is cracking down on illegal housing schemes. RDA spokesman said on Thursday that the Planning wing conducted an operation against three illegal housing schemes. while operating against two illegal housing schemes, including The Country Sides Farm Houses, on Chak Beli Khan Road, the boundary wall, constructed roads and footpaths have been demolished. while conducting an operation against the second illegal housing scheme namely Turkish Smart City, the billboards were demolished. Following interference in the official duties of RDA personnel, officials of police station Rawat arrested two armed persons. The third illegal housing scheme namely Countryside Residency, in front of the police station Rawat was also demolished. RDA advises the public in their own interest not to invest in illegal housing schemes. Further, the MP&TE Directorate has announced an awareness programme for sponsors to stop marketing their unapproved/illegal housing schemes on print/ social media and to comply with the law. RDA spokesperson said that RDA’s MP&TE Directorate has contacted FIA Islamabad, Cybercrime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, District Collector Rawalpindi, and Zilla Council Rawalpindi to take coordinated action against illegal housing societies and schemes in RDA’s jurisdiction. He further said that the RDA DG has directed the MP&TE Directorate to continue the strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities and booking offices without any fear.