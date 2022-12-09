Share:

There are reports that telecommunications giant Telenor Pakistan might be mulling over a potential buyout by an Emirati firm for its operations here in Pakistan and wrap up operations by handing over the reins to another firm. Companies often change hands and undergo takeover processes, so this is not out of the ordinary, but it does indicate something for the government to be worried about if the trend continues.

Telenor’s potential exit is related to slimming profit margins as a direct result of the increasing dollar cost, among other factors. This problem goes beyond specific industries—especially for international investors and companies, so the cost of doing business in Pakistan is no longer as appealing considering the shrinking profit margins. This is a major reason why foreign direct investment has shrunk in recent months. Unless the government makes it possible for investors and companies to get returns on their business, international companies will continue to look for other regions to ply their trade more profitably.

But beyond the general economic climate, there are also telecommunication industry-specific issues that need to be addressed. The current structure of the internet landscape in Pakistan is such that only two companies have their own subsea cables—PTCL and Transworld—which connect Pakistan’s network to the rest of the world. Other telecommunication companies such as Telenor pay landing fees to these two firms to get access, and then spread out their own infrastructure within Pakistan.

Pakistan has a limited number of subsea cables that are operating on close to 90 percent capacity—most other countries try to keep this number around 40 percent—and a fault or cut on one of them often means heavy degradation of services for a large part of the final consumer base. It is clear that this model of running internet infrastructure must change if we are to make the sector more profitable and inviting for prospective entrants into the market, both local and foreign.

Telenor’s exit is not the worst thing to happen to the industry in recent years, but it is clear that there is a need for the government to consider making policy adjustments to facilitate the profitability of this key sector. Otherwise, Pakistan’s internet landscape will not progress to international levels, and we risk lagging behind in the global digital economy.