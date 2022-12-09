Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Irfan Qadir said on Thursday that the rule of law was a key factor for stable, broad-based economic growth as it encouraged investments. Addressing a seminar titled ‘Corruption, the Destruction of Economy,’ organised by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day, he said the anti-corruption watchdog must not be used to advance political parties’ agendas. He said that in the preamble of the NAB law, it is mentioned that corruption is harmful to the economy. He said that there is no room for any sacred cow in the laws. Corruption cases are framed to score political points, to gain political advantage and to humiliate others. In the past, he said innocent people were arrested or put in jails on false cases. He said that NAB had recovered billions of rupees which were looted by the corrupt and deposited the recovered amount in the national treasury. The recovery has helped strengthened the economy. He said that politics was being done in the name of new NAB laws, despite the fact that the detractors had themselves enacted those NAB laws. He said that NAB should ensure across the board accountability of all and sundry sans and any discrimination. This will put the economy on the right path. Government is ensuring that NAB should not be used for political purposes. Collective efforts will achieve greater success in the future. Addressing the seminar, NAB Rawalpindi Director General Farmanullah pledged to continue fighting against corrupt elements. “The need is to collectively wage a Jihad against corrupt elements in all circumstances.” He said that reputable institutions such as Transparency International, Mishaal Pakistan, The United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) have appreciated the performance and efforts of NAB. He said that NAB was the last line of defense against corruption in the country. “We have to make our society, especially the young generation and students, aware that corruption is a termite that would hollow out the foundations of the society and the country,” he said. NAB Rawalpindi has recovered over Rs 368 billion and this year alone it has recovered Rs 763.694 million from corrupt elements and deposited the recovered amount in the national treasury or returned to the victims.