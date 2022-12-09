Share:

LAHORE - English cricket team members, manager, coaches and commentators, who are golf enthusiasts, have visited Rumanza Golf Course, DHA, Multan, where they were welcomed by DHA management and presented with golf souvenirs. Multan cricket team is in Multan these days to play its second Test match against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium, starting today (Friday). After warm welcome at the Driving Range, the golf admirers moved to the golf course and played 18 holes. Harry Brooks, star English batsman, applauded the Rumanza’s hospitality and stature of International Standard Golf Course in Multan. “Hole No 16 - par 5 - was toughest hole but I played safe to secure a par in the end. The greens were fast and challenging. Sir Nick Faldo has done exceptional designing of this golf course, which is no doubt the best course in South Asia that we have played. Certainly fairways have scenic beauty of lakes and mango trees, dates, citrus and orchards,” said Harry Brook. Nasser Hussain, TV Commentator and former England Captain, was amazed by the driving range facility and its beauty and commended the topography and size of the upcoming club house and hoped there would be a lot of activity on this golf arena. “I merely caddied but enjoyed the long walk and hopes to come back in a few years and stay here.”